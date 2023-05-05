QUASA Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $170.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017946 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.49 or 0.99988327 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173878 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $536.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

