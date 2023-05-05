Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Down 6.5%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Questor Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

About Questor Technology

(Get Rating)

Questor Technology, Inc offers clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. It designs, manufactures and services clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants such as methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, and hazardous air pollutants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.