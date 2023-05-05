Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.0% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $92,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 10,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,382,411. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,453. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

