Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,284 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $52,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,187. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

