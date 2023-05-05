Quilter Plc Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 560.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,547 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,595,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $419,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,173 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $125.53. 1,243,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

