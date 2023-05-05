Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives GBX 100.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 100.20 ($1.25).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.92) to GBX 76 ($0.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Up 1.5 %

Quilter stock opened at GBX 86.45 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.10 ($1.63).

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.