Quilter Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,412,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,706. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

