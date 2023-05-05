Quilter Plc Sells 170 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.16. 664,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

