Quilter Plc Sells 2,589 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,856 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 858,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,119. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

