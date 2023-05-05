Quilter Plc Sells 4,432 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,947. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

