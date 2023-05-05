Quilter Plc Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $600,432,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,941,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.43 and a 200 day moving average of $156.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

