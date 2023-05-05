QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QNST. Stephens upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.04 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.04. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after buying an additional 729,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 427,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 121,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

