QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $463.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.04. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuinStreet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,839,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 592,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QuinStreet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

