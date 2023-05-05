QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. QUINT has a total market cap of $983.94 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

