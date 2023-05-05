QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 9.2%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.71 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.13). 1,031,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 245,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.45 ($0.14).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.35 million, a PE ratio of 268.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

