Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 2.8%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,560,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,303% from the average session volume of 75,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

