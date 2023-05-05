Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
PACK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 683,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,689. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.57.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday.
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
