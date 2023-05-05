Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Price Performance

PACK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 683,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,689. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

