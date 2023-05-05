Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $46.42 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $46.42 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,938,922 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

