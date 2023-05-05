Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.23

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.23 and last traded at $84.34, with a volume of 1258445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

