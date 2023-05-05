Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on Real Matters and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters Stock Up 1.3 %

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.25. The company has a market cap of C$396.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.73.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

