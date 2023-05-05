Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lear (LEA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2023 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $143.00 to $140.00.

5/1/2023 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $150.00.

4/28/2023 – Lear had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/28/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $137.00.

4/10/2023 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Lear is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lear Trading Up 3.9 %

LEA stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 563,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,919. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.48. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lear

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

