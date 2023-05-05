Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.41. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 84,476 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.
Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.
