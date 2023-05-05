Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.41. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 84,476 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

