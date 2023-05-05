Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.17.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.59. 116,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4,371.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 243,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 22.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

