Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RRR. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.