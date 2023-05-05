Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 7914642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.30.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

