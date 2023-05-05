Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.83.
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
RWT opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.
Redwood Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
