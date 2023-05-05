Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -55.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

