Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.81.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

