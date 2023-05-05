Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $230.17. 9,688,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,901,982. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.