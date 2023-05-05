Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.32. The stock had a trading volume of 335,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $367.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.