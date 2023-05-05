Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,097 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 254,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

