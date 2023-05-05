Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 28,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,585 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

V traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $229.84. 1,610,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

