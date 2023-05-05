Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $292.92. The company had a trading volume of 94,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,108. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.