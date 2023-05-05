Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,509. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

