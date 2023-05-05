Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $203.95. 508,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,128. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $281.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

