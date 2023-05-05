Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,561,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,423 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in AT&T by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,885,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,758,000 after buying an additional 383,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock remained flat at $16.91 during trading on Friday. 4,601,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,911,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

