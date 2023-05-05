Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.74. 758,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,802. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.43 and its 200 day moving average is $410.32. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

