Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.42. 829,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,269. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

