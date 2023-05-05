Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of RM opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $132.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Regional Management will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.