Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.76. 830,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,809. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

