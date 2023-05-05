Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACYU) Shares Down 0.1%

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Get Relativity Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,747,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,003,000.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relativity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relativity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.