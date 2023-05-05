RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.99%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

