renBTC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,366.51 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $30,992.96 or 1.04476136 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $9.44 million and $6,366.51 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

