Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $647.20

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 647.20 ($8.09) and last traded at GBX 644.40 ($8.05), with a volume of 10275851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634.60 ($7.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.31) to GBX 640 ($8.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 660 ($8.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.50) to GBX 676 ($8.45) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 605.75 ($7.57).

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.73), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($7,926,974.01). Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

