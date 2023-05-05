Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 835,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 354,585 shares.The stock last traded at $39.72 and had previously closed at $39.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTO. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

