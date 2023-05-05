Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Impact Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$10.63 million for the quarter.

Dream Impact Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other Dream Impact Trust news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,501.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.