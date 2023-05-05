Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.