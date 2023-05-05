Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 1,636 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.86. 1,256,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,355. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $172.53.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

