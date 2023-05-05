Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OMC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 606,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

