Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.40. 291,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

