Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 521,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 599,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,042. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

